APB Thought Leaders: Alternative Investing: Finding Opportunities in Real Estate

Alternative real estate is likely to become a mainstay in investors’ portfolios during the next decade as investors realize, post-COVID, how much they need to increase diversification within their traditional real estate portfolios.
Values of nearly all real estate sectors declined at the onset of the pandemic, but the initial fall was short-lived. Many sectors recovered quickly and are exceeding their pre-pandemic valuation levels. We see areas of opportunity and a progression toward normalcy. However, asset selection is key, and that dynamic favors experienced active managers with local expertise.
In this video, Mike Sales, CEO of Nuveen Real Assets and Real Estate, discusses several trends that drive performance, benefits of investing in non-traded REITs and things to consider when choosing an investment manager.