APB Thought Leaders: Gold Outlook 2021

As one of the best performing major assets last year, will gold continue to remain an opportunity for growth in 2021? Jaspar Crawley, CAIA, Head of Distribution, APAC at the World Gold Council shares with us the latest case for gold.
Please login to your asianprivatebanker.com account.
Long password? Hard to type?
We can email you a magic link so you can sign in without having to type your password.
Please see our FAQ Guide or
email support@asianprivatebanker.com
We are available Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm HKT
As one of the best performing major assets last year, will gold continue to remain an opportunity for growth in 2021? Jaspar Crawley, CAIA, Head of Distribution, APAC at the World Gold Council shares with us the latest case for gold.