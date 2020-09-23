Asian Bonds Beckon with Compelling Yields and a Positive Outlook

This is a sponsored article from PineBridge Investments.

Despite the volatility brought on by the pandemic, Asian bonds are eclipsing their global peers, with sovereign and corporate bond returns among the most attractive in emerging markets.

Asian debt has emerged as a bright spot in a global fixed income market straining for positive returns and yields. Forecast to grow faster than other regions this year and into 2021, Asian economies are expected to experience a more modest recession and a more robust recovery.1 Arthur Lau, head of Asia ex Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments, says this sets the stage for a positive outlook for Asian bonds, despite the pandemic.

Asia is the fastest-growing segment of the emerging market (EM) debt universe, driven by China.2 With a recovery picking up pace, China anchors risk sentiment for the asset class. And with Asian debt becoming an anchor for EM debt, investors are discovering relatively good value, considering its risk and return profile. Returns of Asian sovereign and corporate debt so far this year have been among the highest in EM, with sovereigns and high yield leading their peers.

Asian Debt Returns Are Among the Strongest in EM to Date This Year



Source: J.P. Morgan and PineBridge Investments as of 31 August 2020. Past performance is not indicative of future results. For illustrative purposes only. We are not soliciting or recommending any action based on this material.

A strong Asian corporate comeback

Corporate earnings expectations were pessimistic in the first quarter due to COVID-19-related lockdowns. But by the end of the first half, the picture started to change. “With a better-than-expected credit matrix, earnings, and earnings outlook, we’ve become more constructive on Asian corporate credit profiles in the second half,” says Lau. One exception is the banking sector, particularly Indian banks, whose first-half earnings, he says, have yet to fully reflect potential asset quality issues.

Stronger fundamentals prior to the pandemic provided a buffer from the impact of the lockdowns and the drop in demand.

“Solid diversifying characteristics, such as higher yield and shorter duration than peers, along with relatively low default risk, further strengthen the case for greater allocations to Asian debt in global portfolios,” he adds.

Asian Credit Offers Higher Yields and Shorter Duration



Source: Bloomberg, PineBridge Investments. Data as of 30 June 2020. Asian IG is represented by JACI Investment Grade, US IG by the Bloomberg Barclays US Credit Index, and Global Agg Credit IG by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index. Asian HY is represented by the JACI Non-Investment Grade Index and US HY by the Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Bond Index. For illustrative purposes only. We are not soliciting or recommending any action based on this material.

Default rate not a cause for alarm

The Asian bond market has a strong core in high-quality investment grade bonds, which make up approximately 80% of the market.3 While the overall default rate in Asia will likely be elevated compared to last year, Lau doesn’t expect a wave of credit downgrades in the Asian investment grade segment. The PineBridge team estimates that corporate fallen angel risk should stay “benign” at 4% this year — of this, Macau and Indian issuers have potentially higher fallen angel risk.

Lau, who leads a team that manages and sub-advises over US$15 billion in Asia ex Japan fixed income strategies with a zero-default track record,4 says that Asian high yield too is poised to hold up better than peers. As the chart below shows, Asia’s high yield corporate default rate is forecast to remain among the lowest in EM high yield and only half that of US high yield for the full year.

Asian High Yield Corporate Default Rate Likely to Remain Low



Source: Markit, Bloomberg, IMF, and PineBridge Investments as of 30 June 2020. For illustrative purposes only. We are not soliciting or recommending any action based on this material. Any opinions, projections, estimates, forecasts and forward-looking statements presented herein are valid only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change.

Stable sovereigns

Government stimulus has been critical to Asia’s recovery and will likely remain an important tool. However, rapidly rising government debts globally have raised concerns about the potential for a financial crisis over the horizon, while premature withdrawal of support could potentially worsen the economic outlook. The debt situation appears more acute in the US, where the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has ballooned faster and to a greater degree than during the Global Financial Crisis.5 Except for a few frontier economies that continue to rely on IMF lending programmes, the majority of Asian governments have sound and healthy financial positions. A more restrained stimulus approach (like China’s), early recovery, and a strong starting financial position have given these economies ample room to expand support, if needed.

“Our base case is that the debt-to-GDP position in Asia, on aggregate, will remain steady this year and next. And with economic growth outpacing debt growth, we think government finances will start to improve in 2022, much earlier than in developed markets,” says Lau. “This backdrop again provides a solid foundation to Asia’s credit market.”

A Stable Outlook for Asian Government Debt



Source: Left – PineBridge Investments fiscal year forecasts as of September 2020. Right – Citi, CEIC report as of December 2019. For illustrative purposes only. We are not soliciting or recommending any action based on this material. Any opinions, projections, estimates, forecasts and forward-looking statements presented herein are valid only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change.

Active issuer selection is still key

With a more favourable outlook, the market could see a pivot toward Asian debt. Asian credit spreads remain cheap versus the long-term average, with room for compression as the recovery continues. Asian sub-investment-grade bonds, Lau says, have been excessively discounted due to unjustified default fears and should now offer a rich hunting ground for value opportunities for active credit selectors.

Yet potential short-term risks could still dampen investor sentiment: a few Asian countries have yet to effectively contain the coronavirus, and US-China tensions have the potential to escalate before and after the US election in November.

Lau notes that active issuer selection continues to be important in Asian fixed income, as risks and opportunities remain highly dynamic.

“This is why we focus on in-depth research to differentiate and identify high quality issuers across sovereigns, corporate, investment grade or high yield,” he adds. “We need to understand each issuer and how their operations will evolve amid a phenomenal array of changes brought on not only by the pandemic but also by highly disruptive trends. A local presence and the experience of investing through economic cycles remains critical in achieving the differentiated outcomes that our clients seek.”

For more on PineBridge Investments’ fixed income capabilities and insights, please visit www.pinebridge.com.

