Can you drive positive change without sacrificing portfolio performance?

Across the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a spotlight on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues such as climate change, renewable energy, income inequality and water pollution. Take Singapore, as an island nation; it is more vulnerable to climate change and other challenges than many other countries. Singapore has been an early adopter of clean energy by using natural gas to generate 95% of its electricity1. Addressing air pollution, Hong Kong introduced a feed-in tariff (FiT) to encourage the shift towards renewable energy2. To protect its beaches and ocean, a significant source of tourism revenue, Indonesia has banned the use of single-use plastics in Bali to counter plastic pollution in the sea3.

Over the years, investors have come to realise that they too can do their bit for planet earth and drive positive change by investing in companies with higher ESG ratings and business practices. For example, by choosing to invest in clean energy companies instead of those using coal, which leaves a high carbon footprint, investors may create a potential positive climate impact and pressure companies to develop a more sustainable business. Companies focused on improving their ESG practices will receive greater investor interest as they may be the resilient winners of the future, with a potential of giving ESG investors superior long-term returns.

Today, ESG investing is readily embraced by both by investors and asset managers like Allianz Global Investors. Investors increasingly acknowledge that ESG factors have a real business impact on investment financial value, growth prospects, resiliency, and risk. Investments with strong ESG practices are more resilient, offering attractive long-term returns4.

Furthermore, investors recognise sustainable investing may produce market competitive5 or higher returns 6as ESG analysis reveals hidden risks of companies7. Academic research has shown outperformance8 opportunities and a largely non-negative9 relationship between ESG factors and investment returns with potentially less risk at times10.

68% of Asia-Pacific investors surveyed by the Economist Intelligence Unit said their sustainable investments performed better than traditional equivalents11, while over 60% of private millennial investors in Asia expect sustainable investments to outperform mainstream investments12.

Following institutional investors’ lead, retail investors are increasingly allocating to sustainable investments to fulfil dual goals of positive ESG impact and attractive returns. Demand from both institutional and retail investors will likely accelerate the growth of Asia’s €2.5 trillion ESG AUM13.

ESG investing today is a major investment strategy with AUM of over €26.8 trillion, representing 38.7% of traditional asset AUM14.

Although some still misunderstand it, ESG-linked investing is neither a niche investment strategy, nor side philanthropic dabble requiring investors to sacrifice returns.

ESG portfolios are compelling to investors to achieve multiple goals of a positive societal impact with potentially higher risk-adjusted returns and lower risks while maintaining portfolio diversification.

As a pioneer in ESG investing for 20 years, Allianz Global Investors shares your goal of investing sustainably and shaping our world for a better future, while achieving competitive returns. Besides being ranked in the top 2% of global equity funds with a Morningstar rating, we have been awarded with the top A+ ranking for four consecutive years by the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) Association.

The power to create a sustainable world is in our hands. Learn more on how the Allianz Global Sustainability fund can deliver positive returns in more ways than one.

Think sustainable investing. The returns are measured in more ways than one.

Information herein is based on sources we believe to be accurate and reliable as at the date it was made. We reserve the right to revise any information herein at any time without notice. No offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities and no investment advice or recommendation is made herein.

