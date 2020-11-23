Research Capabilities that Create Value for Investors

This is a sponsored article from PIMCO.

For almost 50 years, PIMCO has played a central role in helping investors worldwide pursue their financial objectives, using an active management approach in fixed income to navigate evolving market conditions.

With more than two decades of dedicated Asia and emerging markets fixed income experience, PIMCO combines its global investment process and local expertise to generate investment ideas across Asia fixed income markets. One area that sets PIMCO apart in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, as elsewhere, is its internal research capabilities.

Proprietary ratings, seasoned expertise

PIMCO’s Asia credit team is among the largest and most experienced in the region. It comprises 20+ portfolio managers, credit analysts, economists and traders located in and dedicated to the APAC region, with an average of 13 years of investment experience. Together they provide analysis and recommendations for both the Asia and global portfolio management teams, and draw on PIMCO’s global credit and emerging markets expertise for Asia-focused portfolios.

PIMCO is able to use its expertise and relationships in Asia to develop an in-depth and independent judgement of the quality and relative value of each company it invests in. The credit research team conducts all of its own analysis and bottom-up research on industry and company fundamentals. The research team assigns internal PIMCO credit ratings on the bonds it studies, and makes a recommendation on each issuer, which portfolio managers consider alongside the firm’s macroeconomic outlook, relative value analysis, and mandate objectives to position portfolios to best meet client needs.

PIMCO’s credit research team independently rates approximately 4,000 corporate issuers across the globe, and roughly one-third of internal PIMCO ratings differ from those of external rating agencies. Without needing to only rely on ratings by third parties, which may often be backward-looking and slower in implementing changes, PIMCO uses its forward-looking credit analysis and research process to help find potential upgrades and downgrades ahead of the market, gaining a crucial edge. Furthermore, PIMCO draws on the strength of the size of its global credit platform to seek to drive value through new issues and reverse inquires.

PIMCO believes the size of its global credit platform offers many advantages. As one of the largest active fixed income managers, PIMCO can often invest more in talented investment professionals, broader market coverage, in-house research, and risk management systems than smaller investment managers.

Selectivity breeds success

Having a large and sophisticated research team has enabled PIMCO to add unique value in Asia fixed income. For example, PIMCO has managed a dedicated Asia High Yield Strategy since 2010. By following a selective approach, maintaining exposure to only 30%–40% of issuers in the index, PIMCO’s Asia High Yield Strategy focuses on the most compelling sectors and companies within the Asia high yield market, seeking to maximise long-term risk-adjusted total return instead of stretching for yield.

Another example is the recently launched PIMCO Asia Strategic Interest Bond Strategy, which focuses on generating income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in the Asia investment grade and Asia high yield markets. The strategy emphasises diversification across countries, industries, and issuers to help avoid any single risk factor having an outsized effect on the portfolio. In addition to helping capture opportunities, fundamental analysis has helped mitigate risk and sidestep defaults. This active management and flexible approach is central to PIMCO’s ability to navigate market changes in these uncertain times.

Putting research to work

PIMCO brings to market a large and experienced Asia credit research team, which both supports and brings into play PIMCO’s broader portfolio management, credit research, and risk management teams across the globe. These resources engage with portfolio managers through every step of their responsibilities, from portfolio construction to ongoing monitoring and rebalancing.

At a time of low interest rates, PIMCO’s deep research expertise is here to help investors identify potential opportunities for higher yield, income, and long-term capital gains in the Asia bond market, while carefully seeking to mitigate downside risk.

