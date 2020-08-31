Resurgent Asian Bond Markets Remain Attractive

This is a sponsored article from State Street Global Advisors.

Asian bonds have staged a credible comeback. But can their momentum continue?

Most Asian countries have handled the COVID-19 situation better than their international counterparts. Of course, there are exceptions. The Philippines and Indonesia, for example, still have a long fight ahead of them. But, as a region, the situation is improving. Economies are stabilising and China’s economy even returned to growth in the second quarter.

This improvement is also reflected in Asian bond markets. Since their sharp fall in March, they have been on a steady and continuing uptrend. Consider the performance of the Markit iBoxx ABF Pan Asia Bond Index, which tracks local-currency government bonds in eight major Asian economies, the index has recovered from the loss in March, with year-to-date return (3.63% in unhedged USD terms1) back to the positive territory as of 14 August 2020.

However, this only shows a part of the Asian bond market resurgence story.

Capital returns to the markets

From March to May, falling sentiment and risk appetite saw foreign investors continuing with their flight out of Asian bonds for safe havens. Foreign holdings of local-currency government bonds fell sharply, with only China – the perpetual bright star in the Asian bond constellation – registering inflows.

But as the COVID-19 situation improved, foreign capital returned, and Asian bonds saw net inflows of US$6.45 billion in June – the highest in 12 months.2 In China, foreign holdings of local-currency bonds are the highest ever been.3

Sovereign bonds were not the only beneficiaries of this reversal – investors piled into corporate bonds as well. June saw Asian dollar bond orders reach a 15-month high, driven by corporate issuers.4

Also, it is not just the investment-grade names that are resurging (though they undoubtedly are having an easier time). There are indications that Asian high-yield debt too may be reviving – particularly in China, where it is supported by a strong local investor base.

While it is true that the easing of the COVID-19 situation was a factor for these capital inflows, it is not the only one.

Supportive macro conditions

To help stave off further economic contractions, global central banks have pushed through massive stimulus programmes, providing abundant liquidity to the markets. And amid further interest rate cuts – leading to a persistent “lower for longer” environment – such liquidity is being drawn towards the attractive yields presented by Asian credit.

Consider that presently, Chinese sovereign bonds are offering a spread of over 230 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries, while South Korea’s spreads stand at a healthy 75 bps.5 These nominal yields are being enhanced by muted inflation in many Asian nations – particularly in Southeast Asia – which results in higher real yields.

Further, many Asia-Pacific countries remain well positioned to ride out the COVID-19 storm, the size of their stimulus programmes notwithstanding. Foreign exchange reserves stay healthy, and their central banks still have room for further monetary easing. The strength of these countries’ positioning is thus contributing to a supportive macro environment for Asian bonds.

A closer examination of risks

The broader macro picture for Asian bonds is indeed promising. However, risks remain and investors should not overlook them.

One notable risk lies in Asian corporate-debt. In spite of robust inflows, default risk remains elevated. According to a Reuters analysis, debt-servicing metrics, such as net debt to EBITDA and EBIT to interest expenses, stood at their worst levels in over five years. The airline, real estate, energy, and utility sectors were cited as topping the default risk charts. Moody’s predicted default rates on non-financial Asia Pacific high-yield debt to rise from 2.3% in March to 6.4% by the end of the year.

On a macro level, Asian bonds remain susceptible to shifts in liquidity and risk sentiment. Should investor risk appetite begin to significantly return, Asian bonds – particularly sovereign issues – could be affected. Concerns about central banks tightening the liquidity spigot, which would lead to higher funding costs, may also push prices downward. The combination of these factors has already led to recent pressure on Chinese government bond prices.

Treading carefully through the Asian bond landscape

On balance, Asian bonds are still an attractive risk-reward opportunity in today’s low-yield environment, particularly as concerns surrounding the pandemic remain the primary driver of risk sentiment. Yet, as the stimulus tide recedes, weaker credits might find themselves exposed. As such, staying with high quality sovereign and corporate debt might be the optimal route for investors.

As Warren Buffett famously quipped, “It’s only when the tide goes out that you learn who’s been swimming naked”.

Visit www.abf-paif.com* for our latest insights and investment ideas for Asian fixed income.

Footnotes

1 Source: Bloomberg data analytics.

2 Source: Reuters, 17 July 2020.

3 Source: Asian Development Bank, Asian Bond Online Portal.

4 Source: Bloomberg, 7 July 2020.

5 Source: worldgovernmentbonds.com, as of 21 August 2020.

FOR USE WITH THE PUBLIC.

All forms of investments carry risks, including the risk of losing all of the invested amount. Such activities may not be suitable for everyone. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor’s particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor. All material has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. There is no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of the information and State Street shall have no liability for decisions based on such information.

The views expressed in this advertisement are the views of State Street Global Advisors Fixed Income team through the period ended 21 August 2020 and are subject to change based on market and other conditions. This document contains certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. Please note that any such statements are not guarantees of any future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Index returns reflect all items of income, gain and loss and the reinvestment of dividends and other income as applicable.

Bonds generally present less short-term risk and volatility than stocks, but contain interest rate risk (as interest rates raise, bond prices usually fall); issuer default risk; issuer credit risk; liquidity risk; and inflation risk. These effects are usually pronounced for longer-term securities. Any fixed income security sold or redeemed prior to maturity may be subject to a substantial gain or loss.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGA’s express written consent.

State Street Global Advisors Singapore Limited

Singapore address: 168 Robinson Road, #33-01 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912 (Company Reg. No: 200002719D, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore) • Telephone: +65 6826-7555 • Facsimile: +65 6826-7501 • Web: www.SSGA.com*

This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Hong Kong address: 68/F, Two International Finance Centre, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong • Telephone: +852 2103-0288 • Facsimile: +852 2103-0200 • www.SSGA.com*

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the “SFC”).

© 2020 State Street Corporation – All Rights Reserved. 3213016.1.1.APAC.RTL. Exp. Date: 08/31/2021

*This website has not been reviewed by the SFC.

This is a sponsored article from State Street Global Advisors.