Tech investing: innovation driving disruption

For professional and accredited investors only
In the video above, we explored the technologies behind the coffee bean, highlighting innovations such as farmers harnessing cutting-edge sensors in their soil to power new data insights from AI, and consumers using advanced digital payment methods to purchase a cup of coffee. Innovation has far-reaching impacts on consumers, businesses, and society as it creates opportunities for everything from the raw materials up through the supply chain to a technology’s numerous end markets.
