Where we see income opportunities as key rates look poised to rise

The search for yield1 is intensifying among investors as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has indicated a readiness to begin pulling back the stimulus provided at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the US central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases “as soon as the next meeting” in November 20212, and complete the process by mid-2022. US Fed officials have also revealed an inclination towards raising key interest rates. Fixed income views for 4Q 2021 Our Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) team believes tapering will likely begin in December or January, and a full exit from the US$120 billion a month quantitative easing programme could happen within eight months. The Fed is likely to wait for a few quarters before the first rate hike, in mid-2023. Our GFICC team holds the view this normalisation path could be “palatable” for markets even though there may be some modest upward pressure on bond yields. Importantly, the inflation trajectory over the next two years — and how far rates would rise — may determine how disruptive this round of tightening will be. Interest rates and inflation Although the Delta variant healthcare challenges have proven to be more material than originally hoped, and supply-side constraints are still evident and limiting growth, our GFICC team believes “above trend growth” remains the base case. On the inflation front, while more persistent inflationary pressures are building up in some economies such as the US and the UK, and supply disruptions are pushing inflation higher for longer than expected, our GFICC team believes inflationary pressures could fade over the long term. Capturing yield opportunities with a flexible fixed-income strategy Our JPMorgan Income Strategy strives to create a diversified portfolio of risk premiums to deliver yield that is not correlated in day-to-day price movements1,3. We harvest high-conviction ideas across the bond universe, covering both traditional and extended sectors, delivering a wider source of income. The global bond market has grown to about US$132 trillion4 and presents a wide range of income sources. With flexibility across sectors and geographies, our Strategy endeavours to generate consistent yield under different market conditions. Seeking healthy yield with lower volatility than individual sectors5

US high-yield (HY) corporate bonds6 remain one of the leading sources of return, as of 31 August 20217. Fundamentals within the HY market are relatively attractive1, supported by robust growth, strong corporate earnings and declining default rate8.

We continue to be positioned in shorter duration and higher quality HY corporates. We also show preference for short duration bonds compared with long-end debt.

Another leading driver of returns is securitised assets, as of 31 August 20217. In particular, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) have been one of the leading drivers of returns supported by vaccination progress in the US, expanded mobility and travel among the general population, the continued decline in loan delinquencies and improvements in commercial real estate fundamentals.

The dynamics surrounding multi-family CMBS and the long-term demographic trends continue to support fundamentals for those properties.

Conclusion

We believe that yields are unlikely to move materially higher until the central banks are well into the tapering process. As such, being diversified3 and tapping into relatively attractive income and risk-adjusted return potential by investing flexibly across multiple debt markets will continue to be crucial.

Provided to illustrate macro and asset class trends, not to be construed as research or investment advice. Investments are not similar or comparable to deposits. Investors should make independent evaluation and seek financial advice. Risk management does not imply elimination of risks. Forecasts/ Estimates may or may not come to pass.

1. Yield is not guaranteed. Positive yield does not imply positive return.

3. Diversification does not guarantee investment return and does not eliminate the risk of loss.

6. Investments in below investment grade or unrated debt securities, may be subject to higher liquidity risks and credit risks comparing with investment grade bonds, with an increased risk of loss of investment.

