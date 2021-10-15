Sponsored

Where we see income opportunities as key rates look poised to rise

US high-yield (HY) corporate bonds6 remain one of the leading sources of return, as of 31 August 20217. Fundamentals within the HY market are relatively attractive1, supported by robust growth, strong corporate earnings and declining default rate8.

We continue to be positioned in shorter duration and higher quality HY corporates. We also show preference for short duration bonds compared with long-end debt.

Another leading driver of returns is securitised assets, as of 31 August 20217. In particular, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) have been one of the leading drivers of returns supported by vaccination progress in the US, expanded mobility and travel among the general population, the continued decline in loan delinquencies and improvements in commercial real estate fundamentals.

The dynamics surrounding multi-family CMBS and the long-term demographic trends continue to support fundamentals for those properties.

Conclusion

We believe that yields are unlikely to move materially higher until the central banks are well into the tapering process. As such, being diversified3 and tapping into relatively attractive income and risk-adjusted return potential by investing flexibly across multiple debt markets will continue to be crucial.

