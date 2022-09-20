ESG 2.0 – We don’t know enough about ESG: Waterfield Advisors CEO on India

The greatest barriers around ESG investment in India are data and the lack of professionals with the right skillset to make sense of that data, according to Soumya Rajan, founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors, an Indian multi-family office that advises on over US$4.3 billion of assets. Today in India, only one in five companies actually put in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and only 63 out of…