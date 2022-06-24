APB Thought Leaders: InvestHK on Hong Kong’s allure as a family office hub

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Dixon Wong, head of financial services and global head of family office at InvestHK, explains how the dedicated team is attracting family offices and talents both from the Mainland China and globally. Thanks to supportive government policies and its own competitive advantages, Hong Kong has become the preferred family office hub in Asia, and is set to reap the benefits of long-term interest from family offices.