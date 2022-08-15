As it seeks to navigate a meltdown in China’s high-yield market, one high-profile investment manager in Hong Kong is shifting its investments away from publicly listed assets exposed to Chinese real estate and towards private lending and secondary loans. SC Lowy — which manages about US$2.5 billion in AUM in its banking and asset management segments — serves institutional and…
How one Hong Kong investment manager is navigating China’s property crisis
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 15 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
As China property woes mount, U/HNWIs hunt for new sources of yield
4 August 2022
How a US$1.4tn asset manager is hunting for alpha in Chinese stocks
26 July 2022
Asia U/HNWIs seeking shelter in liquidity and income: US$631bn fund manager
20 July 2022
Decade low valuations add to appeal of Hong Kong and China equities: Bank Julius Baer and HSBC AM
28 June 2022
US$1.3T independent manager rolls out four funds in Hong Kong
16 June 2022
Exclusive
Private banks unconvinced by China’s latest effort to boost property market
20 May 2022
US$5B hedge fund manager comes to Hong Kong, Kasikornbank mulls AM unit sale
4 April 2022
High-end manufacturing and green investment will drive China’s growth: HSBC
9 December 2021
China’s common prosperity drive could prompt inflows into Hong Kong and Singapore: Value Partners co-chairman
17 November 2021
Exclusive
Evergrande pain hurts more Chinese property developers
11 October 2021
Exclusive
“Common prosperity” can’t be achieved at the cost of precipitating a financial crisis: John Woods of Credit Suisse
8 October 2021
ICHAM becomes first Singapore fund manager to secure China offshore investment allocation
3 September 2021