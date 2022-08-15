Exclusive
How one Hong Kong investment manager is navigating China’s property crisis

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 15 August 2022

As it seeks to navigate a meltdown in China’s high-yield market, one high-profile investment manager in Hong Kong is shifting its investments away from publicly listed assets exposed to Chinese real estate and towards private lending and secondary loans. SC Lowy — which manages about US$2.5 billion in AUM in its banking and asset management segments — serves institutional and…

