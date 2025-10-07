Exclusive
Alts boom propels Blackstone’s onshore Asia wealth push

8 October 2025

Ed Huang has been travelling extensively throughout Asia as Blackstone accelerates its wealth expansion in onshore Asian markets for its next phase of growth. “We are growing everywhere in the region, and I feel very good about where we have come to despite everything that has happened in the markets,” Huang, the head of APAC for Blackstone Private Wealth, told…

