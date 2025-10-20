Exclusive
Text size

EQT expands Asia wealth reach into Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 20 October 2025
Sueann Yeo, EQT

EQT is taking a discerning approach to crack Asia’s vast and dynamic wealth market, looking to bring differentiated and complementary offerings to private banks and distributors across the region as competition heats up. After establishing distribution networks in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Australia since 2023, the Swedish private equity firm has expanded its footprint to Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News