Exclusive
Text size

BNP Paribas Southeast Asia heavyweight to take on new role

By Daniel Shane, editor | 3 May 2022

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has appointed a veteran market head as its vice chairman for Southeast Asia, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Inge Kua, who is currently co-head of Southeast Asia markets, will transition to the new role this week, people familiar with the matter said. She will concentrate on mentoring RMs and other front office staff,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News