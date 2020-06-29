India 2019 AUM League Table

Quicklink: Copied

India’s Top 20 private banks and wealth managers continued to grow their combined wallet share in 2019 despite a challenging 12 months that included a sharp economic downturn and credit crisis. Total AUM for the Top 20 increased 21% YoY to just shy of US$237 billion as at 31 December 2019, according to Asian Private Banker estimates. That’s slower than the 2015-2019 CAGR of 36% but impressive nonetheless, and perhaps only comparable to China, where market share is dominated by a far smaller pool of banks and wealth managers.

Kotak Wealth Management retained top billing, followed closely by ICICI Bank Private Banking — the industry’s top employer — and, further off, IIFL Wealth. The Top 5 alone accounted for 57% of the combined AUM of India’s Top 20.

There was little change to the share of AUM between local and foreign-headquartered private banks and wealth managers, with the former responsible for almost 80% of market share. Look beyond the Top 20 and factor in the looming exit of BNP Paribas Wealth Management from the market — India’s largest foreign private bank by AUM, no less — and it is alarmingly clear that this industry will only continue to skew further towards domestic players.

Indeed, in 2015, the split was just 60:40 to the locals. But the rapid ascent of players like Edelweiss Private Wealth Management (50% CAGR, 2015-2019), Kotak Wealth Management (42%), Avendus Wealth Management (41%), and IIFL Wealth (29%), have steadily tipped the balance in recent years. Removing BNP Paribas WM from the mix, and it is reasonable to assume that the foreign players most likely to grow at a comparable clip over the next few years are Barclays, Julius Baer and Credit Suisse, all coming from a lower base.