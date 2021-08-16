APB Thought Leaders: Building Wealth through “My Way” & investing for good

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In a two-part interview, we sit down with Adrian Zuercher, Co-Head Global Asset Allocation and Co-Head Global Investment Management APAC at UBS Global Wealth Management CIO, who discusses the current state of discretionary mandates in Asia, how UBS My Way – almost a year since inception – offers a unique solution for clients and the latest trends when it comes to portfolio construction. Stephanie Choi, Sustainable & Impact Investing Strategist, Chief Investment Office, also joins us to discuss the differentiation factors when it comes to sustainable investing solutions offered by UBS and what lies ahead for the ESG opportunity.