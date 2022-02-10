10 February 2022 |

Credit Suisse APAC WM sees US$3.2 billion net outflows in 4Q21, net revenue down 32% YoY

Text size
To access this content, please login or enquire for a free trial.To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related Content

  1. 5 November 2021
  2. 30 June 2021
  3. 7 April 2021