Fund Selector Insights: Hsiao Ching Tang, Bank of Singapore

Hsiao Ching Tang, Head of Advisory & Sales, Managed Investments at Bank of Singapore reflects on the first quarter of 2021 and what the most significant trends have been when it comes to fund selection and client preferences.
19 March 2021 |
Forgot password?
Not a subscriber? Request for an account
Long password? Hard to type?
We can email you a magic link so you can sign in without having to type your password.
Please see our FAQ Guide or
email help@asianprivatebanker.com
We are available Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm HKT
Hsiao Ching Tang, Head of Advisory & Sales, Managed Investments at Bank of Singapore reflects on the first quarter of 2021 and what the most significant trends have been when it comes to fund selection and client preferences.