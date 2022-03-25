How Bank of China (Hong Kong) is tapping into Greater Bay Area opportunities

This is a sponsored article from BOCHK.

With a total population of 86 million people the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) represents an immense opportunity for the region’s private banking industry.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) (“BOCHK”) is among those best positioned to capitalise on its extensive presence in Hong Kong and the network of its parent bank, Bank of China (“BOC”) in the mainland. Here, Stephen Chan, General Manager, Personal Banking and Wealth Management Department of BOCHK, and Edmund Kam, General Manager and Head of Private Banking of BOCHK, outline their vision on how the GBA will develop in the coming years.

What is BOCHK’s strategy for the GBA?

Stephen Chan (SC): With the development of the GBA, people’s financial needs have increased — including demand from Hong Kong residents for account openings in the mainland and daily payment needs in the GBA. In view of this, BOCHK has launched a number of innovative cross-boundary financial products and services centred around the GBA. For example, in recent years, most payments in the mainland have been made through payment apps. However, for Hong Kong people who do not have a bank account in the mainland to link to one of these popular payment apps, they cannot enjoy this convenience.

Therefore, we launched an attestation service for GBA account opening in 2019 to help Hong Kong people open a mainland BOC account in Hong Kong without the hassle of visiting a BOC branch in the mainland in person.

BoC Pay, a cross-boundary payment e-wallet, and cross-boundary loan services equally offer more convenience to Hong Kong people who travel, work or live in the mainland.

BOCHK also has customers’ insurance needs in mind. A series of comprehensive protection plans, which are particularly suitable for the GBA, will be launched by BOC Group Insurance Company Limited.

For southbound customers, we provide a full range of asset allocation services and diversified financial products. For example, we provide account opening services and convenient cross-boundary remittance services for customers who come to Hong Kong to work or study. Customers can also send cross-boundary remittances to mainland Chinese relatives and friends through BoC Pay.

What is BOCHK’s positioning with regards to the Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect Scheme in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA (WMC)?

SC: BOCHK has always placed great importance on cross-boundary business and has invested a lot of resources in this area. We focus on building networks, equipping people, developing innovative products and services, as well as providing a great customer experience.

For the WMC, a vast network between Hong Kong and the mainland gives us a competitive advantage. Our parent bank BOC has more than 1,000 outlets in the GBA, and BOCHK has about 180 branches in Hong Kong. I think this greatly strengthens our connectivity with customers, and provides great convenience to our existing and potential customers.

Moreover, BOC invests heavily in people. Our parent bank has more than 30,000 banking service personnel in the GBA, while we have over 14,000 employees in Hong Kong and more than 3,500 have taken WMC training. Therefore, our team of experts is well-equipped to provide professional cross-boundary wealth management services to customers. In addition, our WMC platform offers more than 100 products to address the investment needs of both northbound and southbound customers.

Finally, customer experience is crucial to us. Opening a northbound dedicated account takes as little as 20 minutes. Through our mobile banking app, customers can easily complete a transfer of funds or a transaction.

How can investors position themselves to capitalise on the GBA’s growth potential from a portfolio construction perspective?

Edmund Kam (EK): The three major reasons why mainland Chinese investors are interested in the southbound scheme are for a balanced portfolio, diversification of investment experience, and more investment opportunities in overseas markets.

Global asset allocation is quite important to mainland Chinese investors, especially on both currency and market diversification — and Hong Kong can address these needs. At the initial stage, our bank targets qualified affluent and HNWIs who do not have accounts in Hong Kong so as to provide low-to-medium risk investment solutions.

On the flip side, that means northbound investors can use official channels to purchase financial products and enjoy a relatively higher yield on RMB investments as compared to those locally. In addition, wealth management products and public funds denominated in RMB from the mainland will be quite attractive to Hong Kong investors.

How can investors expect BOCHK’s offerings in the GBA to evolve in the next year or two?

EK: We are at a very initial stage of the WMC since its roll out in 4Q21. We need to build trust for both customers and regulators regarding the building of a solid foundation, like with Stock Connect and Bond Connect.

That is why banks are permitted to provide low-to-medium risk products by execution only at the moment, and this is understandable. I am quite confident that the product range will be upgraded when trust has been built in a tri-party relationship — meaning customers, regulators and banks.

In order to upgrade our products and gain trust with customers and regulators, we need to upgrade ourselves by providing more relevant training and attain more professional qualifications. We need to educate mainland Chinese customers to gain a better understanding of our scope of services and wealth management processes, to pave the way for the transformation from an execution to advisory model. Mainland Chinese investors are more product- and return-driven and we should take more time and effort to educate them on the importance of global asset allocation under the wealth management process.

The second pillar is IT infrastructure: We need to upgrade the service platform to cope with existing human behaviour, especially on mobile apps. The easier it is to access the banking system, the more stickiness we have with investors. We will invest more in data analysis to better understand customers’ needs.

Besides introducing technological innovation in the middle and back offices, we will strengthen our brand image and enhance risk management. For example, deep learning technology can be used to achieve a higher level of automation in preparing due diligence data and performing suitability analysis for debt securities and funds to meet regulatory requirements.

