Noah International on investment opportunities in the Greater Bay Area

This is a sponsored article from Noah Holdings.

Asian Private Banker recently held an online summit — GBA Connect 2022 — to discuss how wealth management institutions and investors can seize cross-boundary investment opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, how to best allocate investment products, and how to achieve wealth preservation and appreciation. Oscar Liu, vice-president and CMO of Noah International Intelligence (“Noah”) under Noah Holdings Limited, accepted the invitation to speak at the summit.

Seizing the opportunity to be part of the strategic development of the Greater Bay Area

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) has always been a crucial part of Noah’s international set-up. Liu said that the development of the Greater Bay Area is of great significance in two aspects. First, the area has transformed from the “front shop, back factory” model since the reform and economic liberalisation in the 1990s, to the current horizontally integrated industries with a focus on “trading services”. Under the current stage of the national plan, the GBA will serve as a common carrier to participate in the global mid-to-high-end industrial competition, accomplishing a leap forward in quality. Second, the GBA is geographically speaking an essential strategic location and trading hub for the whole of Southeast Asia. As the GBA seeks to develop in tandem with regional trade and economic communities, it will be able to achieve a mutually beneficial win-win situation for these communities.

Liu believes that there is a very high probability that the overall size of the economy of the GBA will surpass several globally well-known bay areas by 2030. The current Cross-Boundary Wealth Management Connect Scheme and other related policies and financial products developed in the GBA will be piloted in banks at first, while independent wealth managers will not be fully liberalised in the GBA. Regarding this policy, Liu said that these are mere temporary pain points related to the development stage, and that independent wealth managers will become important players which will be gradually integrated into the development of the entire GBA. He added that it will take time and patience to gradually explore.

Noah has been actively ramping up efforts in digital transformation in the recent two years, promoting the full launch of the 3K (KYC/KYP/KYA) system. Liu believes that “KYC (Know Your Customer)” is key, because only when the company has deep insights into consumer demand will it be able to provide appropriate products, correct investment guidance and proper investor education.

Sustained application and dedication to give the development of the GBA new impetus

Noah has always attached great importance to the GBA and been deeply involved in its development. During the period 2020-2021 — with a view to promoting the cooperation between different fields in the GBA and to make the most of the comprehensive strengths of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao — Noah Holdings and Guangdong’s Association For Promotion of Cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong & Macao jointly organised a series of “Hot Topics in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao”, which invited experts from the three locations to provide professional information to residents and enterprises in the GBA. Many topics were discussed to encourage views and opinions on the development of the GBA, including: the Civil Code; how to deal with cross-boundary disputes during the pandemic; finding out the enterprise development and venture capital opportunities in [Guangzhou’s] Nansha District; pandemic response and the long-term development of enterprises; and the significance of the launch of the digital RMB in Shenzhen for the macro-economy. The series of lectures attracted more than 100,000 participants, and received wide public attention.

In the past eight years, Noah Holdings International Limited has become the “fulcrum” of Noah’s international asset allocation. With the positioning of the fulcrum and the government policy of vigorously developing the GBA, in March 2021, thanks to its outstanding contribution to the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA, Noah Holdings International Limited won the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA Best Financial Service Award issued by the pilot “9+2” – First Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA Development Forum. In December 2021, Noah Holdings International Limited again won the award of Listed Company with The Most Investment Value during the 14th Five Year Plan Period in the selection of the 11th China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards.

In future, Noah will focus on the development priorities in the GBA on the back of the industry agglomeration effect and positioning of the GBA. It will explore opportunities for investment and development. Noah is determined to create long-term sustainable investment returns for investors, to fully support the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao GBA.

This is a sponsored article from Noah Holdings.