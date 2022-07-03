China: cutting through the noise to seek out opportunities

This is a sponsored article from J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Our investment team shares their 2H 2022 outlook on China equities and structural themes.
Key takeaways:
There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic on China’s economic and market outlook in 2H 2022. The pandemic hit the economy hard in 2Q 2022, especially in consumption and the job market. This is prompting the government to step up fiscal support to revive economic growth.
China’s policymakers can take various actions to help meet their growth target
Central bank policy is likely to be more supportive of growth, in contrast with other major central banks’ tightening bias. For this recovery to be sustainable, consumer and business confidence need to stay buoyant.
China’s economic rebound and additional stimulus should support earnings recovery. Its regulatory environment shifting from ‘framework setting’ to ‘enforcement’ could help reduce uncertainty. These are likely to facilitate a valuation re-rating in both onshore and offshore Chinese equities.
Three long term structural themes 1
We believe that the key secular growth opportunities remain unchanged in China’s technology, consumption and carbon neutrality sectors. These long-term trends are likely to reassert themselves as growth stabilises.
Three near term areas of focus1
Given the changing regulatory landscape and sector dynamics, we are looking for opportunities at the stock level which may benefit from turnaround, either due to earnings recovery or potential valuation re-rating.
Amid sharply higher raw material prices, many consumer businesses suffered from a margin squeeze in 2021, leading to earnings downgrades. As anticipated, towards the end of 2021 we saw a number of industry leaders announcing price hikes, ranging from condiment manufacturers to other food and beverages makers. Over time, their strength in brand power could help quality companies to navigate the material-caused inflation and regain higher levels of profitability. We therefore look for signs of margin and earnings recovery in 2022, especially in mid/downstream businesses.
Conclusion
Overall, we are of the view that China’s policy seems to be shifting from de-risk to pro-growth. Valuations have adjusted along with the market and we see bottom-up stock picking opportunities for active managers. We are taking a longer term view, despite short term volatility, and consider selectively building positions from here.
Leveraging our on-the-ground research which focuses on company fundamentals, our investment professionals integrate bottom-up stock selection with structural themes, seeking to capture opportunities with long-term growth potential.
1. For illustrative purposes only based on current market conditions, subject to change from time to time. Not all investments are suitable for all investors. Exact allocation of portfolio depends on each individual’s circumstance and market conditions.
