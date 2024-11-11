APB Power List: Meet the most influential private bankers in Hong Kong

Asian Private Banker is proud to announce its inaugural Power List Hong Kong, the first of its kind in the region, highlighting the most influential bankers shaping the vibrant private wealth management industry in Hong Kong.

Click here to see the full Power List Hong Kong

With Hong Kong’s private wealth management industry inching towards the HK$10 trillion mark, APB’s Power List Hong Kong seeks to identify and profile the city’s 20 most influential private bankers.

Inclusion is not dependent upon book size but on expertise in the craft of private banking, dedication to serving UHNW clientele, and efforts to elevate the Hong Kong private wealth industry, which puts these bankers head and shoulders above the crowd.

The Power List includes renowned veteran Hong Kong market bankers, such as Adeline Chien from UBS Global Wealth Management and Rickie Chan from Bank of Singapore, as well as rising bankers with excellent track records and reputations, such as Erina So from BNP Paribas Wealth Management and Ruby Shing from J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Below we share some of the highlights of those included in our inaugural Power List, where the region’s top private bankers exclusively shared their experiences in the industry, their motivations and inspirations, as well as their passions beyond their professional careers.

Three decades in the industry

“Over the past 30 years, at various banks, I’ve had the privilege of watching our ventures grow and thrive, thanks to a committed and dedicated team. Many of us have been together for over 20 years, with some going back 29 years, and we truly run our business like a family,” Edward Chow, group head Greater China Hong Kong, Julius Baer, shared.

Eva Chan, Hong Kong market head & group head, Greater China, at Julius Baer, is motivated by “Creating value beyond wealth.” She is dedicated to helping her clients not only manage their financial futures but also understand and shape their broader futures.

Thriving in the ever-changing environment

Lemuel Lee, head of wealth management, Hong Kong, at BNP Paribas, has been attracting a strong bench of talent for the French bank’s Hong Kong market this year. Lee is one of the fastest-rising Hong Kong market leaders in the region.

“The ever-changing nature of wealth management provides constant opportunities for growth and learning. We need to embrace it all, do what is right, continue to grow, and live in the moment,” shared Lee.

Despite a challenging year for Citi Private Bank, Horace Yip’s leadership has been proven through sustainable and robust revenue growth. “I find immense fulfilment in witnessing the joy on our client’s faces as our bankers assist them on their wealth management journeys,” said Yip, head of Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong, Citi Private Bank.

Ernest Ho, having spent nearly two decades at J.P. Morgan, draws motivation and inspiration from “the breadth and depth of our private banking platform in each local market; the trust clients place in us and the global access we have to advise clients to explore new ideas and create meaningful connections every day; and the bank’s fortress balance sheet that helps provide peace of mind to clients,” said Ho, managing director and head of Hong Kong and the Philippines market, J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

