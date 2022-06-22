HSBC GPB hires North Asia market head from UBS

HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has appointed a new North Asia market head, according to an announcement from the bank.

Effective 12 August this year, Bryce Wan will be based in Hong Kong and report to Tan Siew Meng, regional head of HSBC GPB, Asia.

In his new role, Wan will be responsible for the North Asia GPB team. He will serve the bank’s Asia clients and families – onshore and offshore – with the support of HSBC GPB’s products, services, and local and international expertise.

Another responsibility will be driving growth and performance across North Asia markets — Hong Kong, offshore China, and Taiwan.

Wan is a private banking veteran, with about three decades of experience in the industry. He comes from UBS, where he was most recently market team head for Global Family and Institutional Wealth (GFIW) for Hong Kong and China market.

Before joining UBS in 2018, Wan spent almost two decades at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, as Asia head of portfolio management group for six years and team head for private wealth advisor for 13 years.

Tan asserted that the North Asia business significantly contributes to the growth of the GPB business in Asia.

“Wan’s wealth of experience, deep expertise and leadership,” she added, “will enable us to take our business to the next level.”

HSBC GPB earlier this month lost a North Asia market heavyweight, Asian Private Banker reported.