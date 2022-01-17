17 January 2022 |

Credit Suisse appoints new chairman following resignation of Horta-Osório

Axel Lehmann, Credit Suisse
Text size
To access this content, please login or enquire for a free trial.To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related Content

  1. 13 December 2021
  2. 9 September 2021
  3. 27 July 2021