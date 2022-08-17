Morgan Stanley St James’ Cup Charity Golf Tournament raises over HK$900k

The fairways of The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club were awash with talent on 4 August 2022, as the annual Morgan Stanley St. James’ Cup Charity Golf Tournament returned to Hong Kong.

St. James’ Settlement — one of Morgan Stanley’s long-term non-profit partners in Hong Kong — together with the bank, welcomed over 100 clients, employees, and guests to brave the elements, with heavy downpours doing nothing to dampen the spirits of the assembled players and supporters.

“We are very pleased to support and title sponsor this charity fundraiser year after year,” said Vincent Chui, head of PWM Asia. “Thanks to the continued support from clients and colleagues across the Institutional Securities Group (ISG), this year’s tournament was a great success, raising over HK$900,000 for underprivileged children and their families in Hong Kong. A special note of thanks to Ben Walker, head of our Institutional Equity Division (IED) Asia and an avid golfer, who organised a special charity auction within IED to contribute to the fundraising exercise.”

Founded in 1949, St. James’ Settlement helps underprivileged children and youth, low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled through its 73 service units around the city. Morgan Stanley has been its supporter for more than a decade, with employees participating in over 250 volunteer projects thus far.

The inclement weather was a boon for on-course giving, with ‘paid for’ mulligans allowing for the chance to replace errant drives, and on-course challenges such as ‘nearest the pin’, ‘longest drive’ and ‘beat the pro’ competitions all enticing golfers to give more than just lost balls and eye-watering scores over the 18 holes.

Funds raised from the event, along with the entrance fees and raffle competition, will go towards St. James’ Settlement’s COVID Rehabilitation Program which supports local children and their caregivers through their recovery journeys.