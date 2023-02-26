Exclusive
Text size

The China rebound story: UBP’s Carlos Casanova

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 27 February 2023

During a Mandarin-language interview with Asian Private Banker, Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at UBP, shared his views on China GDP’s forecast, as well as the investment risks and opportunities in ASEAN markets. Coming from the West but having spent several years in China, Casanova also shared his thoughts on studying the country’s economy compared to that of the…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News