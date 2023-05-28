While the equity market has been disappointing for many this year with China’s grand post-COVID reopening proving underwhelming, Japanese equities may be a bright spot in the market, according to Pictet. “Japan’s reopening story is like China, but without geopolitical overhang and with better macro numbers. So the Japan equity market is doing really well this year,” said Hugues Rialan,…
CIO Insight – Japan is the best way to play the China reopening
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 29 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
CIO Insight – Credit Suisse on the bright spots in new era of fixed income
12 May 2023
CIO Insight – Citi: Be wary of these crowded trades in China
28 April 2023
CIO Insight – Get ready for second phase of China re-opening rally
13 April 2023
CIO Insight – Credit Suisse collapse heralds “confidence crisis”
30 March 2023
CIO Insight – Standard Chartered: Beware of SVB fallout
16 March 2023
How Bank of Japan “game changer” could disrupt 2023
20 February 2023
CIO Insight – No better China entry point than now: Deutsche Bank IPB
16 February 2023
Exclusive
CIO Insight – How should private bank clients play the China re-opening?
2 February 2023
CIO Weekly – Bank of Japan springs Christmas surprise on markets
22 December 2022
CIO Weekly – Asia IG, security, China reopening are where to invest in 2023: Gareth Nicholson of Nomura IWM
1 December 2022
Hong Kong alts industry anxious about reopening boundary with mainland China
12 July 2022
Swiss pure play picks Asia fixed income DPM head from rival
1 June 2022