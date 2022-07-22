Text size

Five China challenges for private banks in 2H2022

By Daniel Shane, editor | 22 July 2022
China’s economy experienced a tough 1H2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns hit activity and growth. However, 2H2022 is unlikely to be smooth sailing with market volatility, an under pressure property sector and rising unemployment among the headwinds that private banks must navigate in the coming months. Below, Asian Private Banker outlines five key challenges facing the world’s second-biggest economy. Lower GDP expectations…

