Exclusive
Text size

Market turmoil? Bank of Singapore may have the winning formula

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 30 August 2023
Mansoor Mohi-uddin and Eli Lee, Bank of Singapore

The global economic landscape is complex with change on the horizon. Bank of Singapore expects a recession in the US and is cautious of high inflation. The bank is positive on Japan, watchful on Europe, but its main concern is still China. In light of these views, the question is, how can wealthy investors create the best investment mix? Speaking…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News