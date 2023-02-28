Text size

St James’s Place to close Shanghai office in pivot toward Hong Kong, Singapore

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 28 February 2023

St. James’s Place (SJP) is restructuring its Asia business with a pivot toward Hong Kong and Singapore amid plans to close its Shanghai office later this year, the British multinational wealth manager told Asian Private Banker on Tuesday. The company also has its sights set on tapping the growing family office space, and is planning to start its own family…

