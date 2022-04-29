Exclusive
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market

By Carly Lau, reporter | 29 April 2022

Bank of Singapore has hired a new Greater China team head from parent group OCBC, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Starting 1 May, Keeve Tan will join the bank as manager director, focusing on the Taiwan market. Bank of Singapore currently has three Taiwan private banking teams, and Tan will head one of the teams, reporting to Dennis Hong, market…

