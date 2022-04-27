Text size

Credit Suisse overhauls APAC leadership as legal woes sink 1Q22 earnings

By Carly Lau, reporter | 27 April 2022
Credit Suisse Group HQ, Zurich

Credit Suisse said on Wednesday that it would replace its Asia-Pacific CEO, as the Swiss bank announced that its 1Q22 WM losses were worse than expected amid a volatile market, client risk aversion and higher legal costs. The WM business booked a pre-tax loss of CHF 357 million, weaker than the estimated CHF 22.7 million, while trading revenue suffered a…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News