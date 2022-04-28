Deutsche Bank IPB bulks up DPM unit in APAC with two major appointments

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) has strengthened its discretionary portfolio management (DPM) expertise in Asia-Pacific with two new appointments. The German lender has appointed Stefanie Holtze-Jen as head of DPM for Asia-Pacific, and Harsh Agarwal as DPM head of fixed income, Asia, based in Singapore. Holtze-Jen will assume responsibility for DPM, in addition to her role as Asia-Pacific CIO….