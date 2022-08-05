The former Bank of Singapore Hong Kong CEO has been appointed as CEO of an IAM in Singapore, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Derrick Tan, who left Bank of Singapore in August last year has joined WRISE Wealth Management Singapore as CEO. His appointment is shown on his licence registration record at the Singapore Monetary Authority, with an effective date…
Former Bank of Singapore Hong Kong CEO resurfaces at Singapore IAM
By Carly Lau, reporter | 5 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Bank of Singapore hires head of product management for Hong Kong
2 August 2022
Indosuez WM brings in four RMs for Hong Kong and Singapore
2 August 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
Bank of Singapore nabs BlackRock Hong Kong head as global head of alts
26 May 2022
VP Bank makes raft of appointments in Hong Kong and Singapore
23 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
Movers & Shakers – Mar 2022: Singapore eyeing Hong Kong-based RMs for greater China push
8 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
Bank of Singapore picks Greater China market head in Hong Kong
26 November 2021
Pictet adds senior bankers across Hong Kong and Singapore
15 November 2021
CTBC Bank picks Avaloq Core with initial implementation in Hong Kong and Singapore
28 September 2021
Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong CEO exits
16 August 2021