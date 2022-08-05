Exclusive
Former Bank of Singapore Hong Kong CEO resurfaces at Singapore IAM

By Carly Lau, reporter | 5 August 2022

The former Bank of Singapore Hong Kong CEO has been appointed as CEO of an IAM in Singapore, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Derrick Tan, who left Bank of Singapore in August last year has joined WRISE Wealth Management Singapore as CEO. His appointment is shown on his licence registration record at the Singapore Monetary Authority, with an effective date…

