UBP has made two appointments to its partner advisory team in South Asia to strengthen its investment services capacities. Alania Hsu Concepcion is joining the Swiss pure-play on 1 September 2022 as head of Partner Advisory, South Asia, according to a statement on Thursday. Based in Singapore, Hsu Concepcion will lead a team of investment advisors in South Asia and…
UBP makes senior appointments to South Asia advisory
By Claire Liang | 1 September 2022
