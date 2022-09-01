Text size

UBP makes senior appointments to South Asia advisory

By Claire Liang | 1 September 2022

UBP has made two appointments to its partner advisory team in South Asia to strengthen its investment services capacities. Alania Hsu Concepcion is joining the Swiss pure-play on 1 September 2022 as head of Partner Advisory, South Asia, according to a statement on Thursday. Based in Singapore, Hsu Concepcion will lead a team of investment advisors in South Asia and…

