Exclusive
Text size

Wanted: senior private bankers. How to get your next job post-Credit Suisse-UBS merger

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 10 July 2023
Photo by Ryoji Iwata on Unsplash

Looking to leverage the fallout of the UBS-Credit Suisse integration while still remaining cautious of the challenging economic outlook, private banks in Hong Kong and Singapore are focusing their hiring strategies on experienced bankers over junior and less-experienced roles. This is according to Jessy Wong, senior partner and head of financial services practice at recruitment firm Page Executive, speaking to…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News