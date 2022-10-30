How do the economic backdrop and recent ESG scandals impact on conversations with clients? And how do digital tools help raise awareness of socially responsible investing? Eleonore Dachicourt, BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s head of sustainable and responsible investments for Asia, shares her thoughts on these topics with Asian Private Banker. “Many debates are emerging around the topic of ESG …..
ESG 2.0 – BNP Paribas WM’s Eleonore Dachicourt on ESG scandals and digital tools
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 31 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Credit Suisse China market leader to join BNP Paribas WM
5 October 2022
CIO Weekly – US recession scenario has not been fully priced in yet: Grace Tam of BNP Paribas WM
15 September 2022
StanChart WM names new investment head from BNP Paribas
5 September 2022
“Death” of 60/40 portfolio an exaggeration: BNP Paribas WM and Credit Suisse
31 August 2022
CIO Weekly – Three things that keep me on my toes: Prashant Bhayani of BNP Paribas WM
21 July 2022
BNP Paribas AM picks Singapore CEO
5 July 2022
ESG 2.0 – Penalise execs that fail to hit ESG metrics: BNP Paribas AM’s Paul Milon
9 May 2022
BNP Paribas Southeast Asia heavyweight to take on new role
3 May 2022
Exclusive
Ex-HSBC Australia PB head turns passion for impact investing into ESG-focused digital WM platform
22 March 2022
Senior Thai RM re-emerges at BNP Paribas WM
22 March 2022
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM hires head of sustainable investments for Asia from Credit Suisse
1 March 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – US inflation peak near but watch out for Omicron risks: Prashant Bhayani of BNP Paribas WM
6 January 2022