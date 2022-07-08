Tomomi Shimada from J.P. Morgan Asset Management doesn’t think the level of energy transition risk associated with energy stocks has been overblown, but it comes into effect in different time scales and it is important to incorporate that. In this interview with Asian Private Banker, the APAC lead sustainable investing specialist explains why climate investors should not be distracted by…
ESG 2.0 – Don’t get distracted by short-term noise: J.P. Morgan AM’s Tomomi Shimada on energy transition
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 8 July 2022
