ESG 2.0 – Hong Kong fails to meet biodiversity targets. Why?

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 12 October 2022

A report published by the Hong Kong Bird Watching Society showed that Hong Kong missed 14 out of 20 Aichi Biodiversity targets set by the UN Convention on Biological Diversity. Jonathan Ho, a sustainability specialist at Allianz Global Investors, has identified three key challenges for mainstreaming biodiversity in the territory. “I would argue that in Hong Kong, climate is often…

