ESG 2.0 – Pictet AM finds sweet spots in virus prevention tech

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 26 August 2022

Since most of the emerging diseases in humans originate from animals in our food chain, Pictet Asset Management is focusing on animal health technologies that are able to identify and prevent the emergence and spread of illnesses such as Coronavirus or influenza amongst animals — before they can spread to other animals or to humans. Senior investment manager Mayssa Al…

