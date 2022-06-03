Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – “Timber value chain is quite unique”: Gillian Diesen of Pictet AM

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 3 June 2022

Investing in timber is not about chopping down trees and changing the land use, explains Gillian Diesen, client portfolio manager, thematic equities, Pictet Asset Management. She won’t touch natural forests that are ecologically unique, and invests only in forests that have been sustainably managed for centuries — and should continue to do so because wood is an important resource. When…

