HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has appointed the former head of Deutsche Bank Private Bank North Asia to a senior regional role. Effective 14 April, Kanas Chan will join HSBC GPB as head of North Asia and Hong Kong, according to an announcement. Chan will report to Lok Yim, regional head for GPB Asia Pacific, and Maggie Ng, head…

