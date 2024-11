Swiss pure-play UBP has hired an industry veteran from Santander Private Banking for its Middle East team. Based in Dubai, Antony Avinash Louis joined the bank as market head for the Middle East, effective 18 November, according to a company statement on Thursday. Louis functionally reports to Mohamed Abdellatif, co-head of Middle East and Africa with a local reporting line…

