ESG 2.0 – Can the world unite for a just transition? Fidelity’s Ellie Tang explains

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 23 May 2023

Is achieving a just transition possible worldwide, or are there particular challenges that need to be considered in different regions or countries? We ask Ellie Tang, director of sustainable investing at Fidelity International. While developing nations that rely heavily on fossil fuels may feel unfairly pressured into an energy transition without adequate support, people in vulnerable communities, such as indigenous…

