FSN SG 2025: BoS, BNP Paribas, and UOB’s fund picks for US-led uncertainty

By Jeremy Chan, senior reporter | 11 September 2025
SINGAPORE, Asian Private Banker Funds Selection Nexus 2025. Left to right: Audrey Raj, Asian Private Banker; Yazid Mahadi, Bank of Singapore; Shafali Sachdev, BNP Paribas Wealth Management; Meng Keet Wong, UOB Private Bank; and Matthew Rees, Asset Management, L&G.

The United States may no longer be as exceptional as it once was – at least from a fund selection perspective. With the continued weakening of the US dollar and the perceived uncertainty that mega-cap companies are, in fact, overvalued, such factors, among many others, are casting an unnerving shadow over US-focused product offerings. This consternation is shaping investment strategies…

