LGT adds seven Barclays MDs to expand India wealth business

LGT has hired seven new managing directors (MDs) from Barclays Private Bank India for its onshore India wealth management business. Sunit Jain, Anirudh Chowdhry, Harpreet Sawhney and Manisha Saxena have all joined the Liechtenstein-headquartered private bank in Delhi. Jain has been named as co-head, client coverage for the private client business. He was most recently head of North India at…
