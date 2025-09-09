Exclusive
FSN HK 2025: HSBC, Nomura, J.P. Morgan fund selectors double down on resilience

By Jeremy Chan, senior reporter | 9 September 2025
HONG KONG, Asian Private Banker Funds Selection Nexus 2025. Left to right: Audrey Raj, Asian Private Banker; Yvonne Leung, J.P. Morgan Private Bank Asia; Matthew Rees, L&G Investment Management; Lina Lim, HSBC; Connie Sin, Nomura

It can be argued that 2025 has been anything but predictable for private bank fund selectors. From the trade tariffs that wiped trillions off global equity markets in April, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine – coupled with interest rate uncertainties in the United States amid a weakening US dollar – investors and fund selectors alike may…

