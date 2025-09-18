DBS partners with Franklin Templeton and Ripple for tokenised trading and lending solutions

DBS has partnered with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to offer accredited and institutional investors trading and lending solutions using a tokenised money market fund and stablecoin. Through the partnership, DBS Digital Exchange will list sgBENJI, the token of Franklin Templeton’s tokenised money market fund, alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, according to a statement on Thursday. Eligible DBS clients can trade RLUSD…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]