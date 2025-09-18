Text size

DBS partners with Franklin Templeton and Ripple for tokenised trading and lending solutions

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 18 September 2025

DBS has partnered with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to offer accredited and institutional investors trading and lending solutions using a tokenised money market fund and stablecoin. Through the partnership, DBS Digital Exchange will list sgBENJI, the token of Franklin Templeton’s tokenised money market fund, alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, according to a statement on Thursday. Eligible DBS clients can trade RLUSD…

