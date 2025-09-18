DBS partners with Franklin Templeton and Ripple for tokenised trading and lending solutions

DBS has partnered with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to offer accredited and institutional investors trading and lending solutions using a tokenised money market fund and stablecoin. Through the partnership, DBS Digital Exchange will list sgBENJI, the token of Franklin Templeton’s tokenised money market fund, alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, according to a statement on Thursday. Eligible DBS clients can trade RLUSD…
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]
Related News
Exclusive
Public or private markets? Franklin Templeton on riding the next big waves
11 September 2025
Exclusive
Asset allocation 2H25: Private bank CIOs bet on Asia, China, and alts
22 August 2025
Singapore banks post wealth AUM growth with income gains
7 August 2025
DBS PB and Hamilton Lane give the ultra rich a private edge
23 July 2025
Hong Kong’s OSL Wealth targets U/HNWIs with crypto hedge fund
8 May 2025
US$1.53tn asset manager targets Asian private wealth with PE secondaries fund
30 April 2025
Exclusive
Asia 2024 AUM League Tables: AUM hits US$3tn, StanChart enters top five
16 April 2025
Bottom Line: New DBS CEO Tan Su Shan faces big challenges
31 March 2025
DBS books record profits backed by 45% wealth management fee growth
10 February 2025
DeepSeek: More evolution than revolution? CIOs weigh in
6 February 2025
Exclusive
Digital family office takes crypto lead as private banks hesitate
27 January 2025
MAGA! What does resounding Trump win mean for PB portfolios?
7 November 2024