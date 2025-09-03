Text size

US$3tn manager names Hong Kong head for financial intermediaries

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 3 September 2025

Capital Group has made a key appointment in Hong Kong, highlighting its focus on strengthening relationships with local partners and expanding its presence in the region. Henry Chan has been promoted to head of financial intermediaries for Capital Group’s Hong Kong business, the firm announced in a statement on Wednesday. Based in Hong Kong, Chan will report to Toby Chan,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News