Exclusive
Text size

Ex-Indosuez WM Asia investment head hops to Credit Agricole

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 3 September 2025

The former Asia head of investments at Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has joined Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB), Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Hong Kong and effective 1 September 2025, Arjan de Boer has joined Crédit Agricole CIB as a managing director and head of private bank coverage for Asia Pacific, according to…

